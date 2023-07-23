Home

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: CBFC Objects to ‘Bra’, ‘Mamata Banerjee’ Mention in Ranveer-Alia’s Rom-Com

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: CBFC has objected to the mention of 'bra' and 'Mamata Banerjee' in Ranveer-Alia's rom-com.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to hit the screens next week on July 28, 2023. Movie buffs are excited to witness the epic world of Karan Johar who has returned to film direction after Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan, just like his mentors, Aditya Chopra and the late Yash Chopra is fond of love stories and family dramas. However, he also follows a pattern of keeping up with the latest cosmopolitan trends. His upcoming Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer had to undergo certain cuts while being showcased to CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) members.

CBFC MAKES MAJOR CHANGES IN KARAN JOHAR’S ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani went through some major altercations and replacement of dialogues by the Indian censor board. The major objections by the board were with regard to the word bra and mentioning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The reference to ‘Lok Sabha’ and a comic sequence showcasing the portrait of Rabindranath Tagore has also been edited. The cuts made by CBFC, as reported by Bollywood Hungama are as follows:

The cussword ‘b*******d’ has been replaced by ‘behen di.’ ‘Bra’ has been changed to ‘item.’ The popular rum brand Old Monk has been replaced by ‘Bold Monk.’ Three dialogues were completely chopped off from the film, including a reference to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee each, and one in a lingerie shop scene that was deemed to be ‘vulgar’ and ‘degrading women.’ An alteration has also been made to the Rabindranth Tagore scene, that grabbed everyone’s attention in the trailer.

The CBFC had also made some changes to Karan’s previous film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where the reduced Anushka Sharma’s smooching scene to 50%.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles.

