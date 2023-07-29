Home

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra spills-the-beans on his sensuous kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's film.

Rocky Aur Rani K Prem Kahani: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani made a decent opening at the box office as it collected Rs 11 Crore on Day 1. The double-digit earnings and positive word-of-mouth is creating the right kind of hype for the Karan Johar directorial. The filmmaker known for exploring love and relationships through a modern perspective has once again gone unconventional by portraying Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s love story. To everyone’ surprise, the veteran actors share a sensuous kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra recently opened up about his much talked about liplock with Shabana in the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer rom-com.

CHECK OUT DHARMENDRA’S VIRAL TWEETS ON ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI:

Friends, R and R ki prem kahani Film 👍 … please see the film…..and inform .. ..how successful is your Dharam in playing his role …. at this age….🙏 pic.twitter.com/jlZBIHpARm — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 28, 2023

Khoobsoorat ye lamhen….. bhi …. Yaaden ban kar rah jaayenge….. pic.twitter.com/N1Db3T5Ppi — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 29, 2023

DHARMENDRA GETS CANDID ABOUT KISSING SCENE WITH SHABANA AZMI

Dharmendra, in an interaction with News 18, said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.” He further added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury in crucial roles.

