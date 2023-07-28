Home

Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh Opens up on Ranbir Kapoor’s Review of His Rom-Com

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh Opens up on Ranbir Kapoor’s Review of His Rom-Com

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh recently opened up on Ranbir Kapoor's review of his rom-com.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh Opens up on Ranbir Kapoor's Review of His Rom-Com

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, releasing today on July 28, 2023, is receiving rave reviews from celebrities who attended the screening. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was hailed by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The former even posted his review on Instagram and wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer. Take your loved ones… don’t miss it! Karan Johar, you are a true master. Tremendous, tremendous performances by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and what joy to watch the veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi on screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers!” Now, Ranveer has opened up on Ranbir Kapoor’s honest critique of the film.

Trending Now

RANVEER SINGH SHARES RANBIR KAPOOR’S REVIEW OF ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI

Ranveer, at a promotional even of his Karan Johar directorial at Chandigarh said, “The other day Ranbir saw our film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with us, it was so lovely to hear from somebody whose craft I admire so much. He was like ‘It’s not that you’ve played Delhi guy before but there was absolutely no similarity’. Ranbir was really appreciative.” RARKPK marks Karan’s return to film direction after a span of seven years. His last release was the Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Ranveer-Alia rom-com has been one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of 2023 as the filmmaker is known for making love stories filled with emotions, family bonding, celebration and humour. This is the second time Alia is pairing with Ranveer after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. It is also the first release of the actors in 2023.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Chruni Ganguly and Aamir Bashir in crucial roles.

For more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES