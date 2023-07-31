Home

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani's screenwriter Ishita Moitra recently opened up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's liplock in Karan Johar's rom-com.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani Screenwriter Ishita Moitra Opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's Liplock in Karan Johar's Rom-Com

Ishita Moitra Opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi Kiss: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani has been able to create a positive impact at the box office despite mixed reactions from trade experts about the film’s underperformance. Apart from the commercial success, netizens are hailing Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s performance in the Karan Johar directorial. However, what has also been creating buzz is the unexpected kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Movie buffs are gushing over the hot chemistry between the veteran actors. But, irrespective of the times, a lip kiss in Indian cinema is always sensationalised and is still creates a lot of hullabaloo at the gossip mills.

ISHITA MOITRA RECALLS DHARMENDRA-SHABANA AZMI’S KISSING SCENE

Ishita Moitra, the dialogue writer and co-screenplay writer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reacted to the initmate moment between Dharmendra and Shabana in the film. She stated that, “People couldn’t believe a kiss was coming. The kiss was always there in the script. Karan made sure that the kiss would be done in a very dignified way. I don’t think any of them had any issues.” Earlier, Dharmendra also candid spoke about his romantic kiss in the movie and opined, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.” He further added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury in crucial roles.

