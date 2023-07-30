Home

Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer-Alia’s Rom-Com Witnesses Massive Rise on Saturday – Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer-Alia’s Rom-Com Witnesses Massive Rise on Saturday – Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer-Alia's rom-com witnessed huge rise in earnings on Saturday. - Check Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer-Alia's Rom-Com Witnesses Massive Rise on Saturday - Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani started with decent collection on Friday. Many trade experts had argued that the earnings are below expectations. However, the positive word-of-mouth and love for romance and melodrama among Indian masses seems to have benefitted the film. The Karan Johar directorial witnessed a massive rise in its collection figures on Saturday. It was predicted by movie business analyst Taran Adarsh that the growth on Day 2 post 12 noon was crucial for the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s earnings jumped from Rs 11 Crore to Rs 16 Crore on Saturday.

Trending Now

ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI SEES HUGE RISE IN EARNINGS ON SATURDAY

The Ranveer-Alia starrer love story had garnered Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day. It saw a huge rise on Saturday and recorded RS 16.33 Crore earnings, as per the rough data given by entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film is also expected to earn Rs 18.00 Crore Nett on Sunday. Any movie which has good music, talented actors and targets the family audiences with a blend of humour, tear-jerking moments, traditional values and serene locations always resonates with movie buffs in India. Karan has always tried to catch the pulse of the masses by striking a fine balance between modernity and Indian customs. However, the future of the film still relies a lot on passing the Monday test since it is shot on a large scale with mega stars of Bollywood.

CHECK OUT DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE EARNINGS OF ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI:

Friday: Rs 11.10 Crore

Saturday: Rs 16.22 Crore (rough data)

Sunday: Rs 18.00 Crore (may earn)

Total: Rs 45.43 Crore

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury in crucial roles.

For more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office collection, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES