Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer-Alia's film saw a huge growth on Sunday. - Check Detailed Report

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer-Alia's Film Sees Huge Growth on Sunday - Check Detailed Report

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 3: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has maintained the buzz and lived up to the expectations. The film was predicted to be the biggest game-changer after Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s spy-actioner Pathaan. It seems that the audiences have given their positive verdict to the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer rom-com. Film critics and movie buffs have hailed the film for its performances, grandeur, music and high-on-emotions sequences. The movie initially started with a mere Rs 11.10 Crore on Friday which raised concerns about its underperformance. However, the Saturday and Sunday earnings have turned the tables completely at the box office.

CHECK OUT ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHAANI’S VIRAL TRAILER:

ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI SEES HUGE RISE ON DAY 3 EARNINGS

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani garnered Rs 19.00 Crore on Sunday, as reported by entertainment portal Sacnilk. The positive word-of-mouth has had an impact on movie-goers with the rise in the box office collection. Ranveer and Alia’s pairing and Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s chemistry has been the USP (Unique Selling Proposition) of the film. Also, Karan has returned to direction, seven years after Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, it will be interesting to see how the film fares on Monday.

CHECK OUT DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE EARNINGS OF ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI:

Friday: Rs 11.10 Crore

Saturday: Rs 16.05 Crore (rough data)

Sunday: Rs 19.00 Crore (may earn)

Total: Rs 46.00 Crore

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury in crucial roles.

