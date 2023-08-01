Home

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer-Alia’s Film Witnesses Fall in Monday Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 4: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is wining hearts with its romance, humour, tear-jerking moments and melodious music. The high-on-emotions rom-com is a being considered a slice-of-life celebration of family, relationships, culture and dreams by film critics and cinephiles. From movie-goers to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is floored by Karan Johar’s grand vision. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s pairing after Gully Boy has resonated with the young audiences. Initially, the opening day was not satisfactory for trade experts, but the movie picked up on Saturday and Sunday, which gave a huge boost to its collection figures.

ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI SEES BIG FALL IN COLLECTION ON MONDAY

On Monday Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a fall in its earnings, which is expected from any Weekend. However, since the film has already crossed Rs 50 Crore, the distributors and exhibitors can be optimistic about its fate. The Ranveer-Alia starrer garnered Rs 7.50 Crore on Monday, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The romantic comedy earned Rs 18.75 Crore on Sunday, which was the biggest jump in its collection. The positive word-of-mouth has helped the film gain momentum and to remain consistent with theatre occupancy. But it is the overall weekdays show which will determine about the future of Karan’s magnum opus.

CHECK OUT DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE EARNINGS OF ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI:

Friday: Rs 11.10 Crore

Saturday: Rs 16.05 Crore

Sunday: Rs 18.75 Crore

Monday: Rs 7.50 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 53.40 Crore

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Arjun Bijlani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sharddha Arya, Sriti Jha and others in crucial roles.

For more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office collection, check out this space at .

