Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Continues Box Office Triumph, Earns Rs 67.17 Cr in 6 Days

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 6: Directed by Karan Johar, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has performed exceptionally well in India and oversees.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has successfully captured the attention of the audience, leading to a strong box office performance. With its heartwarming storyline and talented cast, Karan Johar’s film has been in the talks for all the right reasons. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has performed exceptionally well, earning approximately Rs 60.27 Cr India net in its first five days of release. On the sixth day, RRKPK is estimated to have earned around Rs 6.90 Cr India net. The film has been well-received by both critics and audiences, with its mix of old-school romance and modern values making it a hit among viewers.

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 11.1 Cr –

[1st Friday] Rs 11.1 Cr – Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 16.05 Cr 44.59%

[1st Saturday] Rs 16.05 Cr 44.59% Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 18.75 Cr 16.82%

[1st Sunday] Rs 18.75 Cr 16.82% Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 7.02 Cr -62.56%

[1st Monday] Rs 7.02 Cr -62.56% Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 7.30 Cr 3.99%

[1st Tuesday] Rs 7.30 Cr 3.99% Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 6.90 Cr* early estimates –

[1st Wednesday] Rs 6.90 Cr* early estimates – Total Rs 67.12 Cr

Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a romantic comedy film produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The movie features leading Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Additionally, Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, contributed to the film as an assistant director.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Performs in the Overseas Market

The film’s compelling storyline, stellar performances, and appealing music have contributed to its success, resonating well with the overseas audience and ensuring a lucrative box office run. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s worldwide box office collections have crossed more than Rs 100 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was released on July 28 and was extensively shot in various locations, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia, and the scenic landscapes of Jammu & Kashmir.

