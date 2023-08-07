Home

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day 10: There’s No Stopping For Ranveer-Alia Starrer, Crosses Rs 105 Crore in India

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on its 10th day, has crossed over Rs 105 crore in India and Rs 200 crore worldwide. Check detailed box office collection here!

Karan Johar’s directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been making a buzz at the box office. Family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a fantastic second weekend all across the globe as the film has crossed over Rs 105 crore in India and Rs 200 crore worldwide on day 10. On the second Monday, i.e. day 11, RRKPK may earn Rs 4.50 Crore India net.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned approx. Rs 31.50 crores net collection in the second weekend, pushing the total domestic to around Rs 105 crores net (124 crores gross). It is the eighth Bollywood movie of the year to enter the 100 crores club.

2023 saw several Bollywood movies making a mark in the 100 crore Club. Check the list:

Pathaan – 1,050.05 crore Adipurush – Rs 392.7 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Rs 223 crore The Kerala Story – Rs 302 crore Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Rs 184.6 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Rs 116 crore Bholaa – Rs 123 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the fifth movie of Alia Bhatt and the seventh for Ranveer Singh to cross the Rs 200 crores global box office mark. While it is the third movie of Karan Johar as director to hit the milestone. If the film’s craze is the same then, RRKPK will be eyeing over Rs 250 crores.

Alia Bhatt’s films with over Rs 100 crore collection in India

Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani Brahmastra – Rs 268 crore Gully Boy – Rs 139.63 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 132.01 crore Raazi – Rs 123.74 crore

Ranveer Singh’s films with over Rs 100 crore collection in India

Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani 83 – Rs 107 crore Gully Boy – Rs 139.63 crore Simmba – Rs 240.31 crore Padmaavat – Rs 302.15 crore Bajirao Mastani – Rs 184.2 crore Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela– Rs 116.33 crore

Created by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

