Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day 5 Box Office Collection: Rs 100 Crore Worldwide, Rs 60 Crore in India – Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a film directed by Karan Johar and featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in supporting roles, had its worldwide theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Since its release, the movie has received overwhelming praise from the audience for its stellar performances and captivating storyline. With its perfect blend of glamour, drama, emotions, and music, RRKPK has managed to win hearts.

The unanimously positive reviews of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gave the film a much-needed boost, resulting in a good collection at the box office in India and worldwide. The movie collected Rs 44.50 crores nett in its opening weekend and continued to hold steadily over the following days. A 7 crore collection on Tuesday contributed to the film’s box office total reaching Rs 60 crores by the end of its first week.

Notably, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also made a significant impact on the global stage, surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide collections. Celebrating this achievement, Dharma Productions expressed their happiness by stating, “Love is truly spreading in every corner, and this love story is becoming famous WORLDWIDE! The film has crossed 100 CRORE at the global box office – indeed, ‘love hai toh sab hai!'”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Report in India

Day 1 – Rs 11.1 Crore

Day 2 – Rs 16. 05 Crore

Day 3 – Rs 18.75 Crore

Day 4 – Rs 7.02 Crore

Day 5 – Rs 7.25 Crore (Early Estimates)

Total – Rs 60.17 Crore

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

In the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh portrays the vibrant and flamboyant character of Rocky Randhawa, hailing from a Punjabi background. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their contrasting personalities and cultural backgrounds, Rocky and Rani find themselves falling deeply in love with each other. They try really hard to involve each other’s families, however, their love story faces a major hurdle when they came to know their families are not happy with their relationship. Rocky and Rani decide on an unconventional approach – they agree to spend three months living with each other’s families, hoping to win their hearts and gain acceptance for their relationship.

Watch the film to know whether their love will triumph and lead them to a happily ever after or not.

