Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Leaked Online For Free Download: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s grand family drama has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Leaked Online For Free Download: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s most anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released today, July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. RRKPK also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Ranveer and Alia’s fans have declared the film ‘hit’ after watching the first day first show. However, there is bad news for the makers as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been leaked online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one will definitely kill the box office business.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has all kinds of elements – glitter, glamour, drama, jokes, songs, entertainment. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

