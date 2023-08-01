Home

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar Reveals Tota Roy Chowdhury's Character is Influenced From his Childhood

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani created milestone at the box office with its tremendous growth in its first weekend. Trade analysts are presuming that the dry spell on Bollywood would finally be over after the success of Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Bholaa and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s performances, it’s the romantic chemistry of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi which has left the movie buffs spellbound. Karan Johar is always known for pushing the envelope by retaining the core cultural norms in his movies. The director recently opened up on the much talked about character of Tota Roy Chowdhury in the film.

In an interaction with Film Companion, the filmmaker said, “It’s also about things I have believed personally. As a child, I was very effeminate, and I used to dance in my own room to Hindi songs.” He further added, “My father used to watch and clap. Every time his friends came, he would say Karan ‘Woh dance dikhao sabko (show them the move).’ No one told me there was anything wrong at that time. So I grew up thinking (that) this is fine. Much later when you go to college you realise when you carry that through and do those moves, and people look at you and laugh.” Karan also pointed out, “You’re called all kinds of things. There are terms used and it’s still in my heart because I grew up with that feeling that I was laughed at for my body language or way of being. Somewhere Tota’s character is borrowed from my childhood. When he says ‘Hunar ka koi gender nahi hota (talent has no gender)’, I believe that.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir and Churni Ganguly in crucial roles.

