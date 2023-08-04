Home

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Helped Her Learn Tum Kya Mile Lyrics

Speaking during Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani press conference, Alia Bhatt praised her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to tremendous reviews. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar are presently busy promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They, recently, attended a press conference for the movie. While Rani aka Alia looked as beautiful as ever in a pink saree paired with a shimmery blouse, Rocky, Ranveer, opted for a white shirt and black striped pants as his outfit of the day. On the other hand, Karan Johar went for a long black blazer and blue denim for the event. He completed the look with a groovy pair of shades. During the press conference, they even revealed some exciting titbits about the much-appreciated drama. Let us check out some videos from the event that are doing rounds on social media.

Alia Bhatt praises Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt praised his Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan and said that the actor helped her with the song Tum Kya Mile. When she contacted him to help her with the lip-sync of a song from the film, he invited her to his home and spent 2 to 3 hours helping her and his daughter Suhana Khan practice lip-sync. She further mentioned that by the end of it, SRK had even learned the lyrics of the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Karan Johar spills the bean on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar revealed that the Mehendi on Alia’s hand in the film is the actual Mehendi from her real-life wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The wedding sequence of the film was shot only 4 days after the real wedding ceremony. They just had to darken the Mehendi a bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Ranveer Singh grooves on Heart Throb song

In another clip from the recently held Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani press conference Rocky (Ranveer Singh) can be seen making his way into our hearts with his unmatched swag as he groves on the Heart Throb song from the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Released on 28 July, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to tremendous reviews. Backed by the production banners Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film’s cast includes

Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in crucial roles. Pritam has rendered the songs and background score for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

