Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2 On The Cards? Karan Johar Spills The Beans

Talking about the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sequel, Karan Johar said that they do have a storyline in mind, however, it is at a very early stage.

Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sequel. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is making headlines for all the right reasons. The family entertainer which was released on July 28 has received a tremendous response from the audience, along with some rave reviews. Filmmaker Karan Johar who returned to the director’s chair after a gap of 7 years with the film recently revealed that he has already discussed the idea of a sequel with the leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. During an interaction with Film Companion, KJo said that the three of them are of the opinion that Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) deserve a spin-off.

Spilling the beans on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sequel, Karan Johar said that they were discussing the storyline of the sequel and they actually do have a story in mind. However, it is at a very initial stage.

During his interview, Karan Johar was asked about where would Rocky and Rani live after their wedding since the film ended at their wedding sequence and movie buffs are excited to know what happens next. Reacting to this, the Dharma head revealed that he does not see Rocky and Rani living at the Randhawa house. He added that as now they get along very well with each other’s families, they can live separately. The director further disclosed that he envisions Rocky and Rani living in a separate house in Delhi. He further said jokingly, “Of course, I see Rani doing up the house and not trusting Rocky with his aesthetics.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Financed under the banners Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in significant roles.

Now, talking about the technical crew of the movie, Pritam has scored the background music and songs for the drama. Manush Nandan has looked after the cinematography of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, whereas Nitin Baid has taken care of the editing work.

The venture shares the tale of a couple coming from opposite cultural backgrounds, who decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

