Home

Entertainment

Shabana Azmi’s Melbourne Diaries With Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Is A Treat To Fans

Shabana Azmi’s Melbourne Diaries With Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Is A Treat To Fans

Shabana Azmi recently shared a candid picture with her industry friends from the streets of Melbourne on her official Instagram handle. The photo saw Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Shweta Bachchan who were all-smiles as they posed for the lens.

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The Indian Film Festival attracting glitz and glamour has kick-started in its own way in Australia. Melbourne has been gripped by Bollywood fever as the 14th edition will see stars put their best fashion foot forward and grace the event. From Karan Johar to Rani Mukerji, the coming days will see celebrities assembled under one roof to celebrate cinema. Adding to the glory, Chief Guest Shabana Azmi, has also reached for the film festival and will grace the stage as she will host the Indian flag in honour of the 77th Independence Day.

Trending Now

Soon after the actress landed in Australia, she joined her industry friends for a dinner outing. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi dropped the post-dinner picture and shared a glimpse of the evening.

Shabana Azmi’s Melbourne Diaries

Joining the other Bollywood celebs, Shabana Azmi has also arrived in the Australian city, Melbourne. The veteran actress recently shared a candid picture with her industry friends from the streets of Melbourne on her official Instagram handle. The photo saw filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan in all-black outfits. The four were all-smiles as they posed for the lens.

Dropping the snap, the actress captioned, “In Melbourne post dinner, which I joined straight from the airport! Enthu cutlet !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)



Here’s How Fans Reacted To Their Photos

Soon after Veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared the post on her Instagram handle, fans could not keep calm and flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

An Instagram user wrote, “You and Rani ma’am in one frame. I wish you both work on some project soon and we all get to see real talent on screen.” Another fan said, “@azmishabana18 your enthu cutletness is one of the most wonderful things about you.”

“Cute people,” an Instagram account remarked. One of the users stated, “Shabana ji, you are just amazing. Thank you for being such a versatile actress. Your performance in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is wonderful and will be remembered for years. Now, you are coming with one more interesting role in #Ghoomer. I’m sure it will be wonderful.”

Shabana Azmi’s Upcoming Films

Shabana Azmi, who is currently basking in the success of her newly released film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will be next seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer alongside Big B Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES