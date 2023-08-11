Home

RARKPK: You Just Can’t Miss This Priceless Throwback Pic Of Shabana Azmi With Dharmendra

Celebrating the Jamini-Kanwal romance with the old snap, Shabana shares a throwback picture with Dharmendra from their 1988 released film Mardon Wali Baat.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28. (Image Credits: Instagram)

With Karan Johar’s blockbuster directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the evergreen stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s on-screen romance created a huge buzz among fans. Basking in the glory of the film’s success, the National award-winning actress has once again made heads turn and surprised her fans with a lovely throwback picture from the sets of 1988 released film Mardon Wali Baat. She dropped an image of the two on her Instagram handle after her lip lock with the legendary actor which went viral like wildfire.

For those of you living under a rock, other than Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan among others as leads. Directed by Karan Johar, who marks his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the movie received a positive response nationwide and has amassed over Rs 100 crore in the box office.

Throwback picture Of Shabana Azmi And Dharmendra

The on-screen couple Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra who has been making headlines for locking lips on the silver screens in their newly released blockbuster film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has once again grabbed the attention of netizens. Recently, Veteran actor Shabana Azmi dropped a throwback picture with Dharmendra from their movie Mardon Wali Baat. Shabana exuded elegance in an orange saree while Dharmendra looked uber-cool in a black tee and a jacket. The duo was standing close to each other and Dharmendra’s arm wrapped around Shabana in the picture.

Celebrating the Jamini-Kanwal romance with the old snap, Shabana Azmi captioned the post, “At the time Jamini from #Rocky Aur Rani must have met Kanwalji! From #Mardon Wali Baat. #Karan Johar.”

Have a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)



Here’s What Fans Say About The Picture

Soon after Shabana Azmi dropped the throwback picture on her social media handle, fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comment section with praises and heart emoticons. Ace Designer Manish Malhotra also could not hold back and commented a heart emoji. Deepika Amin wrote, “What an amazing throwback pic! You were fabulous in R&R.”

Meanwhile, a fan suggested, “This picture should have been used in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Another individual said, “Loved the story of you and Dharmendra Ji. Loved you both a lot and you were looking so gracious. Love you Shabana ji.” One of the accounts also remarked, “You both are awesome in RARKPK. I felt you both are the hero- heroine of the movie. Super chemistry!” Another comment read, “Evergreen Jodi of Indian cinema, love u both.”

