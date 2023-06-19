Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Launch Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Launch Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Here’s Why

Karan Johar is all gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film will be released on July 28.

A report revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will unveil the teaser. (Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s friendship needs no introduction. The duo has been working together for three decades. Additionally, the families of both celebrities also share a great bond with each other. Karan Johar started his directorial journey with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in which the protagonist was played by Shah Rukh. With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releasing this year, Karan will be celebrating 25th year as a director. It’s no surprise that Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate the occasion by launching the teaser of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on June 20. A report revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will unveil the teaser.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. It marks the reunion of Alia and Ranveer after their film Gully Boy.

You may like to read

Shah Rukh To Launch The Teaser

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar go a long way and it’s great of SRK to come on board to digitally launch the teaser. He has always stood by Karan’s side and vice versa. In-fact, SRK also played a cameo in Karan’s last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When Karan reached out to SRK to be the dignitary for the teaser launch, it was an instant yes from his end.”

Notably, the upcoming film marks Karan’s first collaboration with Ranveer Singh as a director. It will be the second time when he will direct Alia Bhatt. The upcoming film bankrolled by Dharma Production will hit theatres across the globe on July 28. The trailer will be launched in the month of July. The source informed, “The team has devised a tight 40-day campaign for the film and are now all ready to unleash the digital world with their key assets.”

Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar’s Timeless Bond

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan have been working together for a long time now. Their first collaboration was in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Interestingly, Shah Rukh also played the protagonist in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.