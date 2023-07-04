Home

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Shine; Promise Blockbuster Bollywood Romance

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer showcases a mix of drama, colourful visuals, witty dialogues, and high entertainment value. Alia Bhatt - Ranveer Singh's banter is also unmissable. Watch!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: The trailer for the highly anticipated movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released, and it has garnered a lot of positive feedback. Directed by Karan Johar, the film brings back a formula that worked like a charm in Bollywood ages ago but faded away amidst the dearth of either commercial movie.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles, RRKPK revolves around two contrasting families. Alia’s character belongs to a Bengali family, while Ranveer’s character is all about flamboyance without much substance. The story explores the challenges faced by these two families in accepting each other’s traditions. Despite their differences, fate brings the two protagonists together, and they fall in love. To bridge the gap between their families, they adopt a unique technique ‘switch’. Alia decides to live with Ranveer’s family, while Ranveer stays with Alia’s family.

The trailer showcases a mix of drama, colourful visuals, witty dialogues, and high entertainment value. In his 25th anniversary year, Karan Johar presents a rollercoaster journey that takes the audience through an epic love story set in the new-age era. The film promises heartfelt laughter while posing questions about love, family, and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions in the name of love.

Watch the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani



Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, and it is set to release on July 28.

