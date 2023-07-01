Home

Ranveer Singh Shares His ‘Low-Budget’ Version Of Tum Kya Mile, Teases Alia Bhatt

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s first song Tum Kya Mile, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is all over the Internet. The film will be released on July 28.

Tum Kya Mile is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. (Credits: Instagram)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s first song titled Tum Kya Mile featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all over the Internet. Ever since Tum Kya Mile was released, people have been playing it on a loop. The romantic song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. It features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt romancing each other in a quintessential Bollywood style. Alia clad in chiffon sarees and Ranveer portraying the classic romantic hero seem to have wowed the audience. Not only the Internet, but the song also has won over Ranveer and Alia’s hearts, and their recent videos to lip-sync the song are the proof. A day after Alia’s video, Ranveer gave an interesting twist to the song and shared a video on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh’s version of Tum Kya Mile

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh shared a video adding his own tadka to the song Tum Kya Mile. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen lip-syncing to the song as he photoshopped himself in several places. His comical approach, hilarious expressions, and matrix graphics in the background resulted in the funniest video. The goofy video shows Ranveer wearing a beige shirt, denim, and boots with dark sunglasses. In one part of the video, a blower was seen which he used to create that Bollywood effect and in another one, he also added Alia Bhatt’s video in the background. Teasing Alia Bhatt while taking a dig at himself, Ranveer captioned the video, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi tha #TumKyaMile.”

The infectious energy and goofy video of Ranveer Singh prompted a reaction from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s director and its actress, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt respectively.

Ranveer Singh’s Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt aka Rani Reacts

While Alia Bhatt called him ‘Legend’, Karan Johar wrote, ‘Rocky! Yeh kya ho raha hai,’.

Here is the post shared by Ranveer Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Tum Kya Mile By Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh shared his version of Tum Kya Mile a day after Alia Bhatt made a mini music video for herself as she lip-synced to the song. She shared her video on Instagram which shows the actress enjoying herself on a beach. Throughout the video, the actress’s several expressions left her fans in awe of her ethereal beauty. She captioned her video, “Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge (First in the mountains and then on the beach, we will keep singing) #TumKyaMile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Tum Kya Mile Song

Tum Kya Mile from Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is being showered with applause for its locations, costumes, music and of course, the lead actors’ chemistry. In the song, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt look adorable as they can be seen dancing against the backdrop of the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. The film has been scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.

