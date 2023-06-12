Home

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Teaser To Release With Adipurush

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film.

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is making all the right noises. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is slated to go on floors on July 28. As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, the makers are planning to attach the teaser of the film with the upcoming Magnum opus Adipurush.

Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, in a report, claimed that they have “got hold of the censor certificate of the teaser of KJo’s directorial that was passed by Central Board of Film Certification earlier this month.”

The makers have stepped in with the idea of attaching the teaser with the most-awaited film of the year Adipurush owing to its positive buzz. The teaser is expected to have a duration of 1 minute 19 seconds. However, it needs to be noted that the release date of the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has not been confirmed yet.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Starcast

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film appears to have a lot to offer. A bare-chested Ranveer Singh as Randhawa and a modest saree-clad Alia Bhatt as Chatterjee – ain’t it appealing enough to go to the theatres? Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film.

Karan Johar’s Comeback Film

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an extremely special film for Karan Johar as he will be performing directorial duties after 8 years. Moreover, the film is releasing at a time Karan celebrates 25 years in the film industry. Last month, a day prior to unveiling the first look of the film, Dharma Productions shared, “It’s the dawning of a new era of love! After bringing to you stories of pyaar & dosti that still hold a special place in the hearts across the seven seas – it’s now time to hit play on a new season, with a ‘prem kahaani’ that’s been directed by the captain himself, #KaranJohar as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker.”

Additionally, the film also marks the collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after they appeared together in Gully Boy which performed exceptionally well at the box-office. The actors share a great friendship off-screen and are sure to entertain the audience with their chemistry in the upcoming film.

