Rocky Randhawa x Poo in Parallel Universe: Ranveer Singh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Fulfilled Our Collective Bollywood Dream!

On the 22nd anniversary of Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena Kapoor shared insights into her iconic character Poo with fans. However, what caught netizen's attention was the comment made by Ranveer Singh. Check what Ranveer commented.

If in a parallel universe, Rocky Randhawa from RRKPK met Poo from K3G, it would have been the ultimate cross over fans might have needed.

If Rocky Randhawa and Poo Raichand ever met in a parallel universe, then it would be the ultimate crossover fans would have ever needed. How do we know this? Ranveer as Rocky and Kareena as Poo has made it clear to fans by the comments they have exchanged with each other. Recently, on the 22nd anniversary of Karan Johar’s directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena Kapoor shared various aspects of her iconic character Poo with her fans. The KKKG actress dropped a video on Instagram which features different snippets from Karan Johar’s directorial. However, what caught netizen’s attention was the comment made by Ranveer Singh.

Taking to the comment section, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Hi Babez. Rocky Randhawa this side” which is known as the famous dialogue from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the most witty reply, Kareena responded and wrote, “Hi darling, park the car!!” in Poo’s style. And in no time, the comments grabbed attention with fans re-posting them. While one fan said both the characters are iconic in their own style, others wrote that it would be the ultimate crossover if Poo and Rocky Randhawa crossed paths.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia)

Coming to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the iconic film has completed 22 huge years on December 14, 2023. Despite 22 years, the movie continues to hold a special place in our hearts. The timeless scenes, such as Shah Rukh Khan’s helicopter entrance, the playful chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, and Kajol’s comedic antics, continue to make K3G a delightful watch even today.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan and Jibraan Khan in lead roles.

On the other hand, talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film was a delight to watch as it had every emotion in it. The movie was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on February 10, 2023. However, the date was rescheduled and the release date was moved to April 28, 2023. The movie still couldn’t be released on the given date due to shooting delays arising from Bhatt’s pregnancy. Finally, the film made it to the theatre screens on July 28, 2023. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is also helmed by Karan Johar.

What are your thoughts on Rocky Randhawa and Poo’s crossover?!

