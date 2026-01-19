Home

Entertainment

Roger Allers, The Lion Kings co-director, passes away at 76

Roger Allers, The Lion King’s co-director, passes away at 76

Roger Allers, the acclaimed co-director of Disney’s The Lion King, has passed away at the age of 76. Learn more about his life, career and contributions to animation.

The world of animation lost one of its quiet creative forces this weekend. A filmmaker whose work shaped childhood memories for millions is no longer here. Known for storytelling that mixed emotion adventure and music his influence reached far beyond the screen. While many recognize his most famous project few know the full journey behind his remarkable career.

The big loss for World of Animation

Roger Allers passed away on Saturday at the age of 76. He died suddenly at his home in Santa Monica California after a brief illness. The news came as a surprise to fans and industry peers who admired his long-lasting contributions to animated films and theater. His passing marks the end of an era for lovers of classic hand-drawn animation.

The journey of Roger Allers

Born on June 29 1949, in Rye New York Roger Allers discovered his love for animation at a young age. His passion led him to study fine arts at Arizona State University. Those early years helped shape his artistic vision and storytelling skills. Long before global success he was focused on learning the craft and pushing creative boundaries.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The turning point for Roger Allers

Allers reached worldwide fame as the director of the 1994 animated film The Lion King. He worked alongside Rob Minkoff to bring the story to life. The movie became the highest earning film of that year making nearly 979 million dollars worldwide during its original release. Its themes music and characters turned it into a cultural landmark that still resonates today.

Other iconic projects

Before and after The Lion King Allers worked on several major animated films. His credits include The Little Mermaid Beauty and the Beast Aladdin Oliver and Company and Rescuers Down Under. He also played a key role in developing Tron which was one of the first films to use large scale computer generated imagery.

Beyond film Allers helped adapt The Lion King for Broadway alongside Irene Mecchi. This work earned him a Tony nomination in 1998. Later he co-directed Open Season in 2006 and created the animated version of The Prophet in 2015. He also received an Academy Award nomination for the short film The Little Matchgirl.

More about Roger Allers

Roger Allers is survived by his children Leah and Aidan. His legacy lives on through timeless films that continue to inspire new generations of artists and audiences around the world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.