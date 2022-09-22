Rohan Joshi Apologizes to Netizens For His Insensitive Remark: Rohan Joshi has finally reacted after facing backlash for his insensitive remark on comedian Raju Srivastava’s death. The standup comedian had made a social media post after Raju’s demise on September 21 which angered the netizens. The AIB performer and standup artist was brutally trolled for his comments on the late comedian’s unfortunate death. Rohan had in his social media post written ‘good riddance’ along with derogatory words which resulted in social media outrage. The standup comedian later deleted his post and has now also issued a clarification and apologized to those hut by his remark.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out at Paparazzi Again, Netizens Say 'Stop Hounding Her' - Watch Viral Video

ROHAN JOSHI APOLOGISES TO NETIZENS

Rohan, in his clarification note wrote, “Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki (I deleted the post because…) after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective (sic).” Also Read - Raju Srivastava Cremated in Delhi: Wife Shikha, Hundreds Of Fans Bid Tearful Adieu

CHECK OUT ROHAN JOSHI’S APOLOGY NOTE:

After battling with life and death at Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) since August 10, Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21.

