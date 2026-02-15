Rohit Saraf not finalised for Ranjha in Imtiaz Ali–Sajid Ali’s Heer Ranjha; Reports clarify casting buzz

Rohit Saraf, who began his journey with a small yet memorable role in Dear Zindagi as Alia Bhatt’s younger brother, has quietly built a solid filmography over the years. From Hitchki and The Sky Is Pink to Ludo, Vikram Vedha, and most recently Ishq Vishk Rebound, he has slowly become a familiar and loved face among young audiences.

Now, the actor is reportedly ready for what could be his most demanding role yet.

Rohit Saraf locked for Ranjha in Imtiaz Ali’s film?

According to several media reports, Rohit was in talks for the role of Ranjha. However, as per a report by Hindustan Times, he has not been locked to play Ranjha in Heer Ranjha. The film is written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Sajid Ali, who earlier helmed Laila Majnu, a film that later earned cult status among romance lovers.

Heer Ranjha: A new chapter in the Laila Majnu franchise

Heer Ranjha will serve as the second chapter in the much-loved Laila Majnu universe. The makers describe the film as, “Rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today’s time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise.”

The statement hints at a story that respects tradition but speaks the language of today’s youth. If Laila Majnu slowly found its audience and became a cult favourite over time, the team seems hopeful that Heer Ranjha will connect instantly.

Ektaa shared that Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali have a rare gift of showing love with honesty and depth. She added that while Laila Majnu became a cult classic over time, Heer Ranjha aims to go beyond time and emotions and connect with audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond.

Imtiaz Ali also opened up about the film, saying, “Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm – it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language.”

What’s next for Rohit Saraf?

On the work front, Rohit was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra. Fans are also eagerly waiting for Mismatched Season 4, which will be the show’s final chapter. Rohit will reprise his role as Rishi opposite Prajakti Koli’s Dimple. This season brings the now-separated couple face-to-face once again, promising emotional drama and unfinished conversations.