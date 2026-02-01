Rohit Shetty cancels plans, asks friends to stay away for 48 hours after firing outside Juhu home

The shock of gunshots outside his home has clearly shaken Rohit Shetty. After the late-night firing incident outside his Juhu residence, the filmmaker has cancelled all his plans for the next two days and has requested his close friends from the industry not to visit him for at least 48 hours.

According to a report by India Today, Rohit is currently in constant touch with the Mumbai Police and is fully cooperating with the investigation. Despite the added security around his building, he has decided to avoid any visitors for now and is responding to concerned friends and colleagues only through calls and messages.

Rohit Shetty asks friends to avoid visiting

Quoting its source, the report stated, “Rohit is currently cooperating with the Mumbai police and recording his statement. He is absolutely involved in the investigation. Even though his residence has been given added security, he has asked all his industry friends not to come home. He is attending to all his worried friends and colleagues only via calls and messages.”

The decision highlights the seriousness of the situation and the tense atmosphere around the otherwise calm residential area.

What happened outside Rohit Shetty’s home

In the early hours of Sunday, unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the filmmaker’s residential tower in Juhu. Soon after the incident, heavy police security was deployed at the spot. Police and forensic teams reached the location to secure the premises and begin a detailed examination.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In a major development, five suspects have been detained from Pune in connection with the case. A Pune City Police official confirmed that the suspects have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further questioning. Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had formed 12 special teams to track down those involved in the firing.

Film body reacts, seeks CM’s intervention

The incident has triggered concern across the film industry. The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) strongly condemned the firing and issued a statement seeking personal intervention from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmakers of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look into the matter,” the statement read.

Rohit Shetty, known for blockbuster franchises like Golmaal and Singham, now finds himself at the centre of a real-life situation far more serious than the action scenes he creates for the screen.