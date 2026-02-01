Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Five Pune suspects detained; Vira pics of accused surface after shots fired outside Juhu home

A shocking scene unfolded outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence in the early hours of Sunday, when unidentified assailants fired multiple shots near his home in the Juhu area. Police registered an FIR and cordoned off the area soon after the incident, launching a detailed probe into what has quickly become one of the most talked-about stories in Bollywood and crime news today.

According to initial reports, at least four to five rounds were fired at the building where the director lives, around 12.45 am on Sunday. Thankfully, no one was injured, including Shetty or his family, and there were no immediate signs of harm inside the residence.

Police swing into action as viral pics spread

What began as a tense scene with a heavy police presence soon took another turn as photos of five suspects being circulated online drew massive attention. The Mumbai Police, along with Crime Branch teams, have detained these individuals in Pune in connection with the firing.

Read more: Gunshots fired near Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, police rushes to the spot – WATCH

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sources on Monday said that one of the detained suspects is believed to have fired the shots. Police have not yet shared names or full details of the suspects, but say that information will be released as the investigation continues.

Who are the men picked up in Pune?

According to several media reports, officials from Pune confirmed that the five men taken into custody were picked up from different parts of the city. Their ages range from 18 to 27, and they were found in areas like Karvenagar, Dhayari and Warje. The police are questioning them closely to understand their role and the possible motive behind the incident.

Rohit Shetty firing case: Details of detained individuals from Pune

Here is the list of the detained individuals from Pune, according to several media reports:

1. Aman Anand Marote (27)

Resident: Mavale Aali, Karvenagar, Pune

2. Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19)

Resident: Galli No. 2, Karvenagar, Pune

3. Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20)

Resident: Flat No. 7, Amrapali Building, near Trimurti Hospital, Dhayari, Pune

4. Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18)

Resident: Raikar Mala, Gulmohar Society, Dhayari, Pune

5. Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23)

Resident: Aro Virya Kamri, Pune

Further investigation into the matter is underway. The Crime Branch has also formed multiple teams to track down anyone else involved, while CCTV footage from the area is being scanned for clues.

Scene investigation and digging for clues

Forensic experts and ballistics teams visited the site soon after the firing, collecting bullet shells and inspecting nearby cameras to figure out how and why the shots were fired. Officers are combing through hours of footage to find the escape route of the attackers.

Police have also stepped up security around Shetty’s home as a precautionary measure. Extra patrols and checkpoints have been placed to ensure no further incidents occur.

Read more: Rohit Shetty House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility, warns Bollywood: ‘Worse than Baba Siddique’

No word yet on motive

Despite the arrests and early progress, officers say there is no clear motive yet. Shetty has not publicly commented on the incident, and police are continuing to investigate all possibilities.

As this story develops, more official details are expected soon from the Mumbai Police. This incident has not only alarmed the filmmaker’s fans but also sparked broader concerns over security around high-profile personalities.