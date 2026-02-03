Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Four arrested after midnight shots, police declare Shubham Lonkar wanted over suspected gang link

A late-night court hearing, a missing shooter, and a carefully planned trail involving a second-hand scooter, the investigation into the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence is revealing disturbing details.

On Sunday night, the four accused arrested in the case were produced before the Esplanade Court. Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (19), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), and Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19) have been remanded to police custody till February 5. A physical assualt case has also been registered against one of the arrested accused.

Scooter Seller Served Notice, Released

Police said Aman Anand Marote (27) from Pune was served a notice and released. During the probe, it was found that Aman had sold his Honda Dio scooter (MH 12 FN 2205) to accused Aditya Gayaki around 40–45 days ago for nearly Rs 30,000.

Meanwhile, Shubham Lonkar, already a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case and allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has now been named as a wanted accused in this case too.

Police Claim Conspiracy To Kill Rohit Shetty

According to investigators, Samarth Pomaji and Shubham Lonkar allegedly planned the attack. Police believe the firing was carried out with the intention of killing Rohit Shetty. The complaint was filed by Shetty’s security guard.

Samarth is said to have helped the main shooter, who is still absconding. Acting on Lonkar’s instructions, he allegedly arranged the scooter from co-accused Aditya and ensured it reached the shooter at a decided location in Mumbai.

Police also said the vehicle arrangement was financially supported by Lonkar, showing clear planning behind the attack.

What Happened That Night?

At the time of the incident, Rohit Shetty was resting on the seventh floor of his building, Shetty Tower in Juhu.

As per the FIR by bodyguard Swapnil Salunke (31), he and another guard were monitoring CCTV in the lobby at around 12:45 am when they heard sounds like firecrackers. On checking the footage, Salunke saw a man in a black jacket and white trousers standing near the boundary wall and firing towards the building. Five gunshots were heard.

The guards rushed outside but the man had already fled towards Pushpa Park.

CCTV Trail And The Escape Route

Police believe the shooter had parked the scooter about 200 metres away around 12:40 am. After firing towards the first floor of the building, he ran back.

Investigators say he later approached an autorickshaw driver asking for a ride to Kalyan. When refused, he asked for the nearest railway station and was told Vile Parle station. The scooter was later found abandoned near King’s International Hotel, close to Vile Parle West station.