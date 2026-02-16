Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Six more accused arrested, total 11 held as Mumbai crime branch deepens probe

The case took a dramatic turn on the night of February 1, when unidentified assailants fired multiple shots outside the renowned director’s home in Juhu, triggering an alarm across the local community and drawing the attention of top police officials.

Early morning shooting triggered intense police action

The firing incident was reported at around 12:45 am, when at least four to five rounds were fired at the building where Shetty lives. Though the filmmaker was at home at the time, no injuries were reported. Police teams, including the zonal unit and the Crime Branch, rushed to the scene and secured the area. Heavy security was deployed around the residence following the shooting.

Forensic teams collected bullet shells and began examining CCTV footage from the area in a bid to identify the perpetrators and understand how they escaped. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Links to organised crime groups raise concerns

Law enforcement sources say the investigation may be connected to broader criminal networks. Earlier, the Crime Branch found links between the incident and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious crime syndicate with a history of high-profile offences.

One of the suspects now arrested is believed to have supplied the weapon used in the attack and reportedly worked with the Bishnoi gang. Police say this individual, a garage mechanic, obtained the weapon under instructions from a gang member.

Shubham Lonkar, a figure associated with the Bishnoi gang and already wanted in the separate Baba Siddique murder case, has been identified as a key person of interest in the firing probe. Lonkar reportedly used social media to take responsibility for the attack, calling it a “small trailer” warning before potential future violence.

Security stepped up after threats and reactions from the film fraternity

The high-profile case has prompted increased security not just around Shetty’s residence but also for other celebrities. Days after the firing, actor Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp message, prompting Mumbai Police to beef up security at his home amid concerns of wider targeting.

The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) condemned the firing, calling it “deeply disturbing” and urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally oversee the investigation and ensure safety for Shetty and his family.

What happens next in the case

With 11 arrests now made, police continue to piece together the sequence of events, including how the suspects coordinated the incident and whether the motive was personal, criminal, or intended to send a broader message.

As the accused are brought to Mumbai and statements are recorded, investigators are expected to seek more clarity on how and why one of Bollywood’s most high-profile directors became the target of such a violent incident.

Mumbai Police have reiterated that the probe is ongoing and that all angles are being explored to bring those responsible to justice.