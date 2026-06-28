Rohit Shetty gets Rs 20 crore extortion threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has once again found himself at the centre of a serious security concern after an alleged extortion threat surfaced in the form of an audio clip allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to reports, the message demanded Rs 20 crore and warned of consequences if the payment was not made. The development has drawn immediate attention from Mumbai Police, especially as it comes just months after a firing incident outside the director’s residence. The alleged threat has sparked concerns about the safety of high-profile personalities in the film industry. Here is everything known so far about the alleged extortion threat and more.

Rohit Shetty receives alleged Rs 20 crore extortion threat

Rohit Shetty allegedly received a fresh extortion threat through a 90-second audio clip that demanded Rs 20 crore. The message reportedly warned that the firing outside his Juhu residence earlier this year was “only a trailer” and threatened more serious consequences if the demand was ignored. The audio has been attributed by police to an alleged close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Bishnoi gang has allegedly sent an audio threat to Rohit Shetty, demanding a payment of Rs 20 crore. The warning, sent by Shubham Lonkar to Rohit Shetty’s team, includes a message that escalates the threat. “The firing at his Juhu residence four months ago was just a trailer. This time, the bullets will not miss their mark if the demands are ignored.”

This new threat comes only a few months after shots were fired outside the filmmaker’s Mumbai residence in an incident that was also linked by investigators to the same gang which happened in February 2026.

How did the alleged audio clip came to light?

The alleged audio clip was received by members of Rohit Shetty’s staff on Saturday morning when they noticed an audio clip of approximately 90 seconds long. After listening to the message, the team immediately informed the police, who began taking action. Investigators have stated that the audio message allegedly contained a warning directed at the filmmaker and demanded extortion money. A police officer from the Mumbai Crime branch said, “Rohit Shetty’s staff told us they had received the audio clip containing the threat.”

Mumbai Police begin investigation

Mumbai Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter. Officials said the audio clip has been sent for forensic examination and that a case is being registered by Juhu Police. Preliminary findings reportedly suggest that the voice may belong to Shubham Lonkar, an alleged close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, though this has not yet been officially confirmed through forensic analysis.

Authorities are now looking into the matter, while security around the filmmaker is believed to have been tightened. As of now, Rohit Shetty has not made a public statement regarding the alleged audio threat.