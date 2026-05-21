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Rohit Shetty house firing case: Lawrence Bishnois brother Anmol was on a LIVE video call during the incident

Rohit Shetty house firing case: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol was on a LIVE video call during the incident

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s charge sheet in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has revealed a significant detail. The 1,624-page charge sheet claims that Anmol Bis

Rohit Shetty House Firing (Pic collage)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s charge sheet in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has revealed a significant detail. The 1,624-page charge sheet claims that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was allegedly in contact with the main accused through a live video call during the incident. He reportedly monitored the operation continuously until the shooting was carried out. According to the police, Anmol was giving instructions and encouraging the shooter over video calls. The Mumbai Police filed the charge sheet in a special MCOCA court. Sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) have also been added to the case, further intensifying the investigation.

A total of 17 accused have been named in the charge sheet. Investigating agencies believe that different individuals played different roles in planning and executing the attack.

According to sources, the attack was not a sudden incident but a well-planned conspiracy aimed at establishing the gang’s terror and dominance. The charge sheet states that the main shooter, Pradeep Kumar, had allegedly attempted an attack about 10 days before the actual shooting. The accused had reached near Rohit Shetty’s house and stayed at the spot for around 30 minutes but reportedly failed to gather the courage and returned without opening fire.

Anmol Bishnoi reprimanded the shooter

The investigation also revealed that after this failed attempt, the accused had a direct conversation with Anmol Bishnoi. It is alleged that Anmol expressed his displeasure over the mission’s failure and reprimanded the shooter for backing off at the last moment.

The chargesheet claims that during that conversation, a new plan for a second attack was allegedly hatched, and the decision was made to carry it out approximately 10 days later, on February 1, 2026. According to the police, Anmol Bishnoi instructed the main accused to complete the mission a second time, no matter the circumstances.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now thoroughly investigating the role of other individuals associated with the Bishnoi network and the broader criminal conspiracy.

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