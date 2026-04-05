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Rohit Shetty house firing case takes SHOCKING turn, points towards...

Rohit Shetty house firing case takes SHOCKING turn, points towards…

The latest update in the Rohit Shetty house firing case hints at a larger connection, as investigators uncover new leads that could change the direction of the probe.

Fresh developments have added a serious twist to the Rohit Shetty house-firing case with the investigation now pointing towards deeper financial links across multiple regions. What initially appeared like isolated attack is now being seen as part of a larger organised setup involving illegal money movement. Authorities tracking financial routes have found connections stretching beyond Mumbai, which has raised concerns about scale of planning behind the incident. This revelation has shifted focus from execution to funding trail, which appears far more complex than earlier believed.

What new findings reveal about Rohit Shetty’s case?

Crime Branch sources now indicate that the entire operation was funded through hawala channels instead of regular banking systems. Money used for planning the attack reportedly moved through different locations, including Nepal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh before reaching the individuals involved.

Investigators believe this method was used to avoid detection and maintain secrecy during planning phase. The key accused linked to the recruitment of shooters received funds through this illegal route, which helped execute operation without leaving a direct financial trace.

Who played a key role in planning?

Golu Pandit has emerged as central figure in conspiracy. He allegedly handled recruitment of shooters along with arranging logistics, shelter and coordination required for execution. Officials say incident was not sudden act but result of detailed planning over period of time.

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Financial operations are believed to be managed by Arju Bishnoi who has links with Bishnoi gang. This connection has strengthened suspicion that organised crime network was involved in entire sequence.

Silence strategy and investigation challenge

Sources reveal that clear instructions were given to maintain silence in case of arrest. After shooters were caught in Haryana it was expected that further arrests would follow. Reports suggest message from Lawrence Bishnoi reached through network asking key accused not to disclose any details. Even after extended custody investigators have struggled to gather deeper information due to this silence strategy which has slowed down progress of probe.

What happened during firing incident?

Incident took place in February 2026 when unknown attackers fired multiple rounds outside residence located in Juhu. Bullets hit window area of gym inside property. Later investigation linked attack to gang aiming to create fear within film industry. Multiple arrests followed across states under strict legal provisions.

What lies ahead for Rohit Shetty?

Amid this ongoing investigation Rohit Shetty continues to stay focused on upcoming projects. He is working on biopic based on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria featuring John Abraham which is expected to release in early 2026.

Following this he returns to comedy space with Golmaal 5 which went on floors in Mumbai in February 2026. Film includes Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi and is expected to release in first half of 2027.

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