Rohit Shetty House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility, warns Bollywood: ‘Worse than Baba Siddique’

Lawrence Bishnoi takes responsibility for firing at Rohit Shetty's residence and issues a warning for Bollywood. Read inside.

On Sunday morning, Bollywood woke up to shocking news of open firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area. This incident sent shockwaves through the entire industry, sparking concerns on security of celebrities. While there were no injuries reported, police officials started an extensive investigation.

As per new development, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang allegedly took responsibility for the firing, issuing a direct warning not only to the filmmaker but also to the entire Bollywood fraternity.

What happened outside Rohit Shetty’s residence?

As per reports, the firing happened outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu house on 1st February 2026. As per reports, two motorcycle-borne assailants fired multiple rounds at the building before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the attack.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch launched a massive manhunt across the city. A forensic team was deployed at the location to gather evidence, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being closely examined to trace the attackers.

Bishnoi gang issues violent warning

Hours after the attack, a social media post associated with Bishnoi gang members Shubham Lonkar and Aarzoo Bishnoi described as high-ranking operatives within the syndicate, went viral. The post contained a direct and disturbing message.

In the statement, Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member stated, “Ram Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali to all brothers. Today, we, Shubham Lonkar, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, and Harman Shandu, take responsibility for the firing at film director Rohit Shetty’s home in Mumbai. We messaged him many times not to interfere in our work, but he did not understand.”

It further added, “This is just a small trailer. If he doesn’t listen, the next bullets won’t be outside the house—they will be inside his bedroom, in his chest. This is a warning to the entire Bollywood industry: mend your ways, or your condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s. To those we have called—fall in line or you will run out of places to hide. And to our enemies, be ready; wait and watch. (NOTE: There was only one, there is only one, and there will only be one — Lawrence Bishnoi Group).”

Baba Siddique murder reference

The threat referenced politician Baba Siddique, who was killed by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra, Mumbai. In this murder, Police arrested four individuals linked to the assassination and confirmed that the plan was executed by Bishnoi gang members.

Threat to Salman Khan

Besides this, Lawrence Bishnoi earlier threatened to kill Salman Khan over his alleged link to the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck sacred, and gang members have reportedly attempted multiple attacks on the actor. With this long standing threat, the Maharashtra Police have provided Y+ security to the Dabangg star. As per reports, the gang has also allegedly targeted people associated with Salman Khan.

