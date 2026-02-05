Home

Rohit Shetty house firing update: Police arrest another accused, who supplied weapon to shooter

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case Update: According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the accused arrested recently had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Shetty's house.

Recently, a firing incident took place outside the residence of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. On February 1, at around 12:45 a.m., unknown assailants fired five rounds in the air outside Rohit Shetty’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Police reached the spot soon after, tightened security, and launched a search operation to trace the suspects.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the firing and also issued threats to Rohit Shetty through social media posts. The Mumbai Crime Branch has since made another major breakthrough in the case. Earlier, police arrested a suspect who had arranged the scooter used in the incident. Now, another accused has been arrested for allegedly supplying the weapon used in the shooting.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty’s house. Mumbai Crime Branch said, “The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing.”

The Mumbai Crime Branch team will produce him before the Esplanade Court (Killa Court) in Mumbai later today. Prior to this development, four people were arrested in connection with the case. Their police custody ends today. On February 3, the Mumbai police traced the scooter used in the firing incident to a man from Pune.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the Pune man allegedly sold the scooter a few days ago to Aditya Gayaki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30,000. He even obtained Gayaki’s signature on a plain piece of paper. Gayaki, along with another arrested person, Samarth Pomaji, left the scooter at a pre-arranged location in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The individuals were allegedly receiving direct instructions from Shubham Lonkar. The police sources added that the accused were unaware of the shooter’s identity throughout the period between purchasing the vehicle and bringing it to Mumbai. It was Lonkar who instructed the shooter to pick up the scooter from the designated location and carry out the firing, they said.

A similar modus operandi was followed in previous crimes, too, in which several small groups had been employed for a single crime, the sources added. Meanwhile, the person who allegedly opened fire at Rohit Shetty’s residence is still absconding.

Further investigation is underway.

