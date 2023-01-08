Rohit Shetty is Back on Set After Sustaining Injury on Sets of Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra Shares Video

Rohit Shetty is back in action after sustaining injuries in his fingers on the sets of his directorial Indian Police Force. Watch the video shared by Sidharth Malhotra.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back in action after sustaining injuries in his fingers on the sets of his directorial Indian Police Force. No niggling injuries are going to keep the director down as he returned to shoot in no time. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, the lead actor in the film, shared a video from the set with Rohit post his injury. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen saying, “We have the OG action master here who is back on set after an unfortunate incident.” Sidharth further said that it’s not even been 12 hours but he’s a rockstar and is back on set. Rohit thanked his well-wishers in the video.

“A true master leads by example. We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he’s back on set in less than 12 hours…Sir , you are an inspiration to all of us. Love n Respect,” Sidharth captioned the post.

Earlier on Saturday, Rohit’s spokesperson issued a statement, sharing the director’s health update. “Rohit Shetty got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident,” the spokesperson said.

A few hours later, Rohit shared a picture from the sets and thanked everyone for showing their concern after learning about the mishap.

“Another car topple… but this time with stitches on 2 fingers…. Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine… thank you so much for your love and concern…Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad @primevideoin #indianpoliceforce,” Rohit wrote.

Talking about the web series, the ‘Indian Police Force’ also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles and will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.