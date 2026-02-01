Rohit Shetty Net Worth: Rs 280 crore empire, 10-storey sea-facing home, luxury villa, and Rs 4.57 crore hummer

Four rounds of gunshots fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence at around 12.45 am on Sunday not only triggered a police investigation but also brought fresh attention to the filmmaker’s high-profile life. While Crime Branch officials record his statement and security tightens around his building, many are now looking at the scale of success and wealth the director has built over the years.

Thankfully, Shetty and his family were inside the house and unharmed when the incident took place.

The Juhu home

Rohit Shetty lives in a 10-floor building in Juhu with his wife Maya, son Ishan and his mother. Reports suggest the family occupies the top two floors, while the middle floors are rented out. The sea-facing property sits in one of Mumbai’s most premium localities, adding significant value to his real estate assets.

Apart from this residence, Shetty also owns a luxury villa in Navi Mumbai worth nearly Rs 6 crore.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rohit Shetty’s net worth: Around Rs 280 crore

Known for delivering some of Bollywood’s biggest commercial hits like “Golmaal”, “Singham” and “Chennai Express”, Rohit Shetty has built an estimated net worth of around Rs 280 crore.

In 2016, he established his own production house, Rohit Shetty Films Pvt. Ltd., located in Andheri West, which further strengthened his earnings beyond directing.

A garage full of powerful machines

Rohit Shetty’s love for cars is almost as famous as his films. His collection reportedly includes:

Range Rover Sport worth Rs 1.64 crore

Yellow Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.15 crore

White Mercedes-AMG G 63 worth Rs 2.55 crore

White GranTurismo Sport worth over Rs 2 crore

Purple Ford Mustang GT worth over Rs 80 lakh

GMC Hummer EV worth Rs 4.57 crore

These high-end vehicles reflect the action-packed personality seen in his films.

Police probe continues

While investigators examine CCTV footage and question Shetty about any past threats, the motive behind the firing is still unclear. His security guard, who first heard the gunshots, alerted him and later filed a complaint that led to an FIR.

As the probe continues, the incident has unintentionally thrown the spotlight on Rohit Shetty’s massive success story — from action-packed cinema to a Rs 280 crore empire built over years in Bollywood.