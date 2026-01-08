Home

Rohit Shetty opens up on not winning a single award despite 17 films: Sirf hosting ke liye…

Rohit Shetty opens up on not winning a single award despite 17 films: ‘Sirf hosting ke liye…’

Rohit Shetty opens up on not winning a single award despite 17 films. Read what he said.

Rohit Shetty opens up on not winning a single award despite 17 films: ‘Sirf hosting ke liye…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, the success of an artist is usually defined by box office numbers, awards and rewards. However, some gems have contributed to defining and shaping Hindi cinema, yet haven’t received an award for the same. One such similar situation is with director Rohit Shetty, who has delivered mass entertainers. Recently, at an event he opened up about not receiving a single award in his career trajectory.

From Singham Again to Golmaal 5

Back in 2024, Rohit Shetty directed Singham Again, which featured Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Earning Rs 372.4 at the box office, the film was a moderate success.

Following the film’s release, Shetty confirmed that he is now shifting focus to Golmaal 5. He further revealed that he would like to shift his focus from cop universe. The filmmaker said, “I would like to take a break from the cop universe. I have been continuously working on cop films since 2008, but now I am really looking forward to making comedy films. Golmaal is coming next.”

During the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) press meet in Mumbai, the filmmaker opened up about not receiving a single award in his career. He said, “Mere aur awards ka door-door tak koi rishta-naata nahi hai. 17 filmein ho gayi hain, sirf hosting ke liye jaata hoon.” (“There is absolutely no connection between me and awards. I’ve done 17 films and only invited there for hosting.”)

Despite his commercial success, Shetty has not won a single award so far, a fact he addressed with humour rather than disappointment.

Rohit Shetty on the North–South cinema debate

Rohit was also asked about his thoughts on the North and South cinema debate. Responding to that, Rohit said, “If no one asks this question, then everyone will simply celebrate films. Ever since cinema began, production houses from there have been making films here, directors from there have been making films here, and films from here have been made in the South.”

He further added, “It only becomes slightly controversial when someone makes an official remake. All of this has been happening since the 1950s. I think we should all celebrate cinema.”

Rohit Shetty on Social Media

Speaking about the evolution of social media, Shetty said, “The world is getting smaller because of social media; everyone knows each other now.” He further added, “Why don’t we all come together and create something so that when we are recognised globally, people don’t ask which state someone is from? They should simply know that he or she is an Indian actor, director or producer.”

