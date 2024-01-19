Home

Rohit Shetty Plans to Unite Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Into His Cop Universe, Says ‘Ek Ko Bhi Kyu…’

In a recent interview, director Rohit Shetty of Indian Police Force was questioned about his desire to include Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir in the 'cop-verse' as well.

Rohit Shetty has been grabbing the headlines for his recent release Indian Police Force. The series has been receiving massive love among the audience and revolves around serial blasts. Rohit Shetty’s cop series features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. Meanwhile, he is currently filming for ‘Singham Again,’ led by Ajay Devgn. Both projects are integral to his ‘cop-verse,’ featuring the introduction of new actors in police roles. Now, in a recent interview, the director was asked if he wanted to feature Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir and Salman Khan in the ‘Cop-verse’

During an interview with the entertainment portal, PinkVilla, a fan asked the director if he is thinking of selecting among Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, who would he choose to bring into his ‘cop-verse.’ To this, the director replied, “All 3. Ek ko bhi kyu chodu main?” When the fan inquired about whether Rohit already has plans in place for the same, Shetty replied, “Aaraam aaraam se. Bahut time hai, abhi puri industry ko cop bana denge. Tu tension mat le… Koi nahi bachega! Ek humara alag se Police function hoga.” Rohit’s answer left everyone in splits.

For the unversed, the last time when Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for Chennai Express, the film turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. The director also mentioned that he is looking forward to making more films like these. “Even I feel the need to make a film like Chennai Express. If I crack a story which is good and grand, I will make a fresh film,” the filmmaker said.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s upcoming series, ‘Indian Police Force,’ is set to premiere on January 19 on Amazon Prime, marking his debut as a digital director. The show features key roles played by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Noteworthy cast members also include Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo.

