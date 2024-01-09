Home

Entertainment

Rohit Shetty Recalls Working in Covid With IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, Real-Life Hero of ’12th Fail’

Rohit Shetty Recalls Working in Covid With IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, Real-Life Hero of ’12th Fail’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty Reflects on COVID-era Collaboration with 12th Fail Inspiration, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. Take a Look at His Instagram Post.

Rohit Shetty Recalls Working in Covid With IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, 12th Fail's Real Hero

Vikrant Massey’s recently released biopic drama film 12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been winning the hearts of the audiences. The film has also been submitted for Oscars as an independent entry. The 12th Fail movie is based on the real story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is coming up with Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime Video, recently met the real hero of 12th Fail – IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. The director took to Instagram to share a picture with IPS Manoj. He wrote, “Meet the real hero of “12th Fail” Manoj Kumar Sharma, had the honour of working with him during covid, at that time he was serving for Mumbai police… if you have not seen 12th fail please do watch… it’s an inspiring story, especially for students and youngsters.”

Trending Now

In the picture, Rohit wore a black shirt with beige coloured trousers while IPS Manoj can be seen in a white shirt with blue pants. In the comment section of Rohit’s post, Vikrant Massey wrote, “The two of you!!!”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Both critics and audiences have lauded the film’s narrative and Vikrant’s outstanding and effortless portrayal. 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working in the film, Vikrant earlier told ANI, “The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.”

The movie has also been selected as the closing film for the esteemed Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

12th Fail is a record breaking movie

12th Fail has also achieved significant success by becoming the highest-rated Indian movie on the IMDb platform. It has secured the top position on IMDb’s list of the top 250 Indian films. With an impeccable rating of 9.2, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial 12th Fail has left behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster films of 2023 like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (8.6), Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (8.4), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (7.9), Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (7.8), John Wick: Chapter 4 (7.7) and Gret Gerwig’s hit, Barbie (6.9), starring Margot Robbie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.