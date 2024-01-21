Home

Rohit Shetty Talks About His Son Ishaan’s Journey into the World of Cinema, Says ‘He Has To Start From…’

In addition to his roles as a successful director, producer, and show host, Rohit Shetty is also a devoted father to his son Ishaan. During an interview, the 'Golmaal' director discussed his son's aspirations to enter the film industry.

Famous director Rohit Shetty has been grabbing the headlines ever since his highly-anticipated series India Police Force was released on Amazon Prime. While the series is receiving massive love from the audience, the director again brought good news for his fans. Rohit recently revealed that he is set to make Golmaal 5. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the shoot of the movie to begin. Amid all the appreciation, Rohit recently talked about his son Ishaan.

As much as the director is successful director, producer, and show host, he is also a doting father. The director talked about his son’s aspiration to get into the movie and make some of the remarkable films. Recently, Rohit appeared for an interview with news agency ANI, where he said that even his son is looking forward to getting into film.

“He wants to get into films…he is 17 now but wants to get into films. He represents our third generation and has already made his career choice. He wants to be in films. But I told him, ‘Finish your studies first and then travel and work with me’. I am preparing him for the industry so that he doesn’t get blinded by the arclights. It should not come as a shocker to him (Ishaan) that despite the fact we live in the same house, he rides an autorickshaw or a normal bike or bus, and I travel in a car. He shouldn’t think that his father has changed. I tell him, ‘Think as if you’re training, you’ve to start from where I started. You might have to put up at a hotel along with other technicians, and that will be the best training for you than going to a film school’,” Rohit said.

“You’ve to cater to every kind of person. I know and appreciate the reality of being an auto driver because I came from that place. I know what he is thinking, and I can relate to that. I think every actor and director should go through that life. I think every parent who wants their children to be in films should let them travel, and send them everywhere. Send them to every film school, but it is necessary to do basic training which is the cheapest and most effective,” the director added.

Earlier, in July 2023, Rohit shared on his Instagram handle that his son (Ishaan) had begun studies at London’s Central Film School and was following in his father’s footsteps. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit is currently receiving positive responses for his recently released web series ‘Indian Police Force’, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles. His next is ‘Singham Again’, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.

(With ANI inputs)

