Mumbai: Sushmita Sen on Thursday had put all speculations to rest and announced breakup with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In a social media post, Sushmita confirmed about her break-up with her and said that the relationship was long over. Sushmita shared a picture with Shawl on Instagram and shared: "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories#gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Rohman had also commented on her post, writing, "Always."

Rohman also re-shared the post and answered a fan who told him that he 'owes' a lot to the actor. He replied, "I can never ever forget that!! She is my family (red heart emoji)." In the comments section, he engaged in a conversation about hate. A user commented, "I have started developing a hatred for some people… I am not liking it though." Rohman responded, "Hate is not good meri jaan. Don't give someone that much power to evoke that feeling!! #chill." A fan said, "That's why you were posting 'you're enough'." He replied, "No I post it because you are enough!"

Earlier this year, speculations about them separating started doing the rounds when Sushmita made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series ‘Aarya’, directed by Ram Madhvani.