Are Rohman Shawl And Sushmita Sen Back Together? Here’s The Truth

Recently, Rohman Shawl opened up about his equation with Sushmita Sen and said that they look good together. He also called the Aarya star "amazing".

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated for three years. (Credits: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl remain close despite their breakup two years ago. The two actors continue to be a source of support for each other. The recent appearances of Rohman with the Aarya star and their cute social media exchanges have once again fuelled speculation around their relationship. Now Rohman Shawl has opened up about his equation with Sushmita Sen. The model said that he and Sushmita look good together. In an interview with Radio Mirchi, Rohman Shawl opened up on the dating rumours of him and Sushmita Sen. While speaking to Mirchi, he also said that the gossip doesn’t matter to him and Sushmita. He also heaped praises on the Main Hoon Na actress and called her “amazing”.

What Rohman Shawl Said

Rohman Shawl stated, “We (Me and Sushmita Sen) look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it.”

Rohman Shawl seems to be Sushmita’s biggest fan. He kept showering praises on her in the interview. Rohman added, “Whatever she does she’s amazing and it’s a great learning to be around her. You can’t really fathom the amount of inspiration she just throws around, you just have to be around her. It’s not like on Instagram, she has that around her, you are in her presence and you feel, so wow.”

When asked if he would ever be seen in a film with her, Rohman Shawl said that he will have to work a lot to share a frame with her and he will reach there someday. He also said that he is really fond of Sushmita Sen and likes everything about her.

Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl Relationship

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl began dating each other in 2018. Three years later, the duo parted ways. They continue to be friends with each other. Announcing their breakup in 2021, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has Gauri Shinde’s biopic, Taali on her kitty. The actress will also be seen in the third season of Ram Madhvani’s web series Aarya.

