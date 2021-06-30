Ronit Roy Consoles Mandira Bedi as She Breaks Down at Husband Raj Kaushal’s Funeral

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal’s friends and colleagues from Bollywood visited their Mumbai home on June 30, Wednesday to offer their condolences over Raj’s death. Amongst them was Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry. Raj Kaushal died this morning after succumbing to a heart attack at his home. Mandira Bedi can be seen in a state of shock and distraught. A few pictures shared by the paparazzi show Mandira breaking down and her close friend Ronit Roy consoling her. The mortal remains of the late Raj Kaushal were being taken to the funeral site and Mandira Bedi was being consoled by her close friends including Apurva, Ronit and others. Also Read - Raj Kaushal Dies: Divya Dutta, Boman Irani, Rohit Bose And Other Celebs Mourn His Shocking Demise

Mandira Bedi performed all the rituals at Raj Kaushal’s funeral at the crematorium. Also Read - Who Was Mandira Bedi's Husband? All About Late Raj Kaushal Who Died of Heart Attack

See Photos of Mandira Bedi at Raj Kaushal’s Funeral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Also Read - Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away After Heart Attack

Mandira Bedi was inconsolable as she broke down in tears in the presence of her friends

Raj Kaushal was a Bollywood director and producer who was active during the late 90s and mid-2000. Raj was also a stunt coordinator. He started his career in the industry as an actor. He later directed three films: Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and Anthony Kaun Hai. He worked as a producer for films My Brother Nikhil, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Kaushal.

May his soul rest in peace!