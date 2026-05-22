Home

Entertainment

Ronit Roy exposes online fraud attempt, urges fans to stay cautious, Someone has been...

Ronit Roy exposes online fraud attempt, urges fans to stay cautious, ‘Someone has been…’

Ronit Roy has alerted followers about a cyber fraud attempt after discovering that someone was allegedly misusing his identity online to target people.

Ronit Roy warns fans of cyber scam (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has alerted fans about a serious cyber fraud case involving the misuse of his identity on social media and messaging platforms. The actor recently shared a public warning after discovering that an unknown individual was allegedly contacting people in his name and asking for money. According to Ronit, the impersonator mainly targeted women while pretending to arrange bookings and personal meetings with the actor. The matter quickly gained attention online after the actor posted details of the alleged scam and urged everyone to remain careful while interacting with unknown accounts claiming to represent celebrities.

Ronit Roy shares details of fraud account and contact information

The actor posted a detailed message on Instagram explaining the situation and exposing the contact information reportedly being used by the fraudster. He revealed that the person had been using a Zangi number along with an email account to contact people while falsely claiming to represent him.

Ronit wrote “It has come to my notice that someone has been using my name and reaching out to people, especially girls and asking for money. This person has been trying to take bookings in my name.” He also shared the number and email allegedly involved in the scam while warning followers to stay alert. The actor added a strong message directed at the impersonator saying “Cops are coming for you.”

Also read: Ronit Roy decides to quit social media due to… says, ‘I realised that…’

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ronit Roy’s clarification

Ronit Roy further clarified that neither he nor his official team would ever contact women through social media or request money from anyone for any reason. He urged fans to immediately report such suspicious activity if they come across anyone misusing his name online.

In another part of his statement he wrote “Please note I will never approach women on social network or otherwise. Obviously I will never ask anyone for money.” The actor also requested people to bring any such fake interactions to his notice quickly so legal action could be taken before more people get targeted.

See Ronit Roy’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy)

Also read: Not Amar Upadhyay, Ronit Roy, THIS actor was the first choice for Mihir’s role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi; find out who replaced Smriti Irani

Screenshots of alleged chats shared online

Along with the warning Ronit Roy also shared screenshots of alleged conversations connected to the fraud attempt. The chats reportedly showed how the impersonator tried convincing people to send money using the actor’s identity. The screenshots quickly spread across social media with many fans praising Ronit for publicly addressing the issue and warning people before the scam could affect more victims.

Ronit Roy’s recent work and upcoming projects

On the professional front Ronit Roy was last seen in Kajol starrer Maa a mythological horror film released in 2025. The film blended supernatural themes with religious folklore and featured the actor in a powerful dramatic role that received attention from audiences who enjoy suspense driven storytelling. He will next appear in Teen Kauwe produced by Roy Kapur Films and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.