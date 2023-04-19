Ronit Roy Pens Cryptic Note on Being Betrayed by ‘Bro’, Smriti Irani Asks ‘Kya Hua’

Home

Ronit Roy Pens Cryptic Note on Being Betrayed: Ronit Roy is one of the most versatile actors who is known for his landmark performances in television, films and web shows. Apart from playing character roles, his depiction of grey shade and negative roles is also hailed by movie buffs. Ronit, who is not much expressive in the public domain, recently penned a cryptic note on social media. His post mentioned about betrayal by loved ones. Many celebs and netizens were surprised by Ronit’s remark where he mentioned about ‘bro’. Smriti Irani and Rupali Ganguly also reacted to his post and asked if everything was ok with the actor.

SMRITI IRANI AND RUPALI GANGULY REACT TO RONIT ROY’S CRYPTIC POST

Ronit took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as “Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine,” read Ronit’s post even as its caption read, “Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal . #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove.” Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was also Ronit’s co-star in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, commented “Kya hua? (What happened)”. Smriti played Ronit’s on-screen wife in Ekta Kapoor’s family soap. She later joined active politics and now handles the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs. Smriti has always expressed her concern and respect towards her colleagues. She had recently revealed how she was worried about Sushant Singh Rajput and that she called up Amit Sadh post his demise. Apart from Smriti, Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular role in Anupamaa wrote ” totally feel u …. 😢 Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re! (sic).” Actor Anuj Sachdeva commented “You are right…These days these words are used for the heck of it. (Bro.. is like HI.. sorry is like Chill.. relax is like f**k it!).”

RONIT ROY GETS SUPPORT FROM FANS AFTER HIS CRYPTIC POST ON BETRAYAL

A netizen commented “I know exactly what u mean…..but c’est la vie Ronit. Just remember there are a handful who will backstab but there are more than thousands who adore u!!!..Keep rocking.” Another user wrote “True dada, I agree but I call you dada dil se (from my heart) 😍 bro is very common in girl to girl too and I find it strange then think chalta hai.” A fan also commented “What is going wrong and right doesn’t matter you know that we ( Ronitians) love you in every second 😍😍😍.” A user also opined “Don’t know people have this habit of being fake whatever be real if don’t like us or have any issue to danke ki choat par kahna chahiye, na ki fake bankar rahna chahiye (people should say whatever is in their hearts instead of acting fake) 🙌🙌, That’s why it is said, make any relationship with anyone when he knows how to maintain honesty, otherwise what is needed, then call him brother ,sister ,friend or any other words.😍😍”

Ronit Roy was recently seen in Aditya Roy Kapur-Mrunal Thakur starrer thriller Gumraah.

