Ronit Roy Raises Concerns After Close Encounter with Swiggy Rider’s Reckless Riding: ‘I Almost Killed’

Ronit Roy schooled Swiggy India after their rider went against traffic rules to ride on the wrong side of the road. Check his tweet.

Actor Ronit Roy took to social media to express his distress after a close encounter with a Swiggy delivery person riding recklessly on an electric moped. In a tweet directed at Swiggy, Ronit recounted the incident where the rider went against traffic rules, riding on the wrong side of the road. In the tweet, Ronit Roy stated, “@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?”

@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding.Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual? — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) February 25, 2024



Swiggy responded promptly to Ronit’s tweet, asserting their expectations for delivery partners to adhere to traffic rules. They assured Ronit that the matter would be looked into, urging him to share any available details for necessary action. They tweeted, “Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken. ^Luv”.

Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken.

^Luv — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) February 25, 2024



This incident sheds light on the importance of responsible riding practices among delivery personnel associated with online food ordering platforms. The exchange on social media emphasises the need for a balance between efficient service and prioritising the safety of delivery riders and the public.

Meanwhile, Ronit Roy is known for his impactful performances in movies like Farrey, Bloody Daddy, Gumraah, Shehzada, Shamshera.

