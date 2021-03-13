Roohi Box Office Collection Day 2: Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor hit the cinemas on Thursday, March 11, 2021. After day 1’s decent numbers at the box office, the Hardik Mehta-directorial saw a normal drop and managed to do good box office business as the film managed to earn Rs 2-2.25 crore on Day 2. Roohi earned around Rs 1.75-2 cr and this makes its two days collection as Rs 4.50-4.75 crore nett. There are chances of Roohi to hit double digits in the weekend. Also Read - Roohi Public Review: Nice But Stree Was Way Better, Say The Audience | Watch Video

Roohi was expected to do great at the box office because it featured fabulous star cast. Maybe the drop in numbers is due to the lockdown in the parts of Maharashtra and rise in COVID-19 cases in India. On Day 1, Roohi earned Rs 3.06 crores, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared, “#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic… #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous… National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx ₹ 1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls… Thu ₹ 3.06 cr. #India biz.” Also Read - Roohi Box Office Day 1: Decent Business For Janhvi Kapoor Starrer, Maharashtra-Lockdown Affects Growth



Roohi is the story of Afza, a ghost who’s inside Roohi, and how two men try to let the spirit be free. While the makers wanted to gain with the Maha Shivratri holiday, it’s only going to benefit with the word-of-mouth now from Friday. An opening weekend of around Rs 15 crore is on the charts if the film receives good word-of-mouth.

The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#OneWordReview…#Roohi: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: Medium starMedium star Nowhere close to #Stree… Weak screenwriting… Works in bits and spurts, not in entirety… Second half + climax lacks impact… #JanhviKapoor very good, #RajkummarRao, #VarunSharma excel. #RoohiReview. (sic)” Another trade analyst Sumit Kadel also gave a similar review. He wrote, “#RoohiReview-Medium star HORRIBLE #Roohi is not even equivalent to the nail of #Stree .Terrible Script, horrendous acting by #JhanviKapoor ,poor direction by hardik mehta,abysmal comedy & horror scenes makes its a intolerable watch.Sure shot BOX OFFICE DISASTER ! Audience ko dard hoga.”