Mumbai: Almost after a year, people lined up in theatres to watch Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. And considering the re-surge in coronavirus cases, Roohi is performing well at the Box Office. Released on the occasion of MahaShivaratri on March 11, comedy-horror Roohi earned Rs 3.06 crore on day one. Though it saw a slight dip on day two with Rs 2.25 crore collection, on day three, its collection again crossed Rs 3.42 crores. In a week, Hardik Mehta’s film earned Rs 16.41 crores (as on March 18). Also Read - Roohi Box Office Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Collects Rs 1.35 Crores, Total is Rs 13.93 Crores

Movie critic Taran Adarsh also shared the Roohi collection on Twitter and wrote, “#Roohi is looking at approx Rs 17.50 cr total in its *extended* Week 1… A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario… Thu Rs 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri Rs 2.25 cr, Sat Rs 3.42 cr, Sun Rs 3.85 cr, Mon Rs 1.35 cr, Tue Rs 1.26 cr, Wed Rs 1.22 cr. Total: Rs 16.41 cr. #India biz (sic).” Also Read - Roohi Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Shows Substantial Growth, Mints Rs 8.73 Crores

Roohi is a story of two town boys, Bhaura Pandey (Rajkummar Rao) and Kattanni Qureshi (Varun Sharma) – both of which are stuck with Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor). With time, they realise that even though Roohi seems to be a simple girl, she has another ‘ghostly’ side, Afza. While Bhaura falls in love for Roohi, Kattanni falls for Afza. With time, Bhaura wants to get rid of Afza, while Kattani wants to make sure she lives with them. The story then revolves around the attempts to find a solution.

Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and is one of the big films to be released in theatres after the reopening of cinema halls in October 2020. This movie also features Varun Sharma.