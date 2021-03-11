The horror-comedy film Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has finally hit the theatres today, March 11, 2021. Ever since the release of its trailer, the fans are excited with its storyline that revolves around a sinister With (played by Janhvi) who creates havoc in a fictional town of North India. Unfortunately, only a few hours after its release, the film has been leaked on the piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram among many others. The film is available for free HD download on piracy sites. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Struggles to Change Clothes Inside Her Car, Posts a Picture on Instagram

The case of piracy is no different in India as compared to countries worldwide. Indian audiences indulge more in the pirated versions and piracy has been killing the businesses of films and TV series that are leaked in HD print moments or even hours after they hit the theatres or OTT platforms.

Roohi has a stellar cast of Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Alexx O'Neil, Pankaj Tripathy, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

