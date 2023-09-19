Home

Rowoon Announces His Exit From SF9 Band, Pens Apology: ' There is Also Frustration…'

Rowoon Announces His Exit From SF9 Band, Pens Apology: ‘ There is Also Frustration…’

SF9 member and South-Korean actor Rowoon announced his exit from his group and penned a heartfelt letter for his fans.

Renowned South Korean K-Pop idol and actor Rowoon announced his exit from his group SF9 with which he made his debut in year 2016. FNC Entertainment issued an official statement regarding Rowoon’s exit from the band after almost 7 years. Later, Rowoon also penned a heartfelt note and issued an apology to his fans and talked about everything regarding his departure from SF9. Rowoon who is known for his roles in K-Dramas like Crash Landing on You, Destined with You and more has left fans in shock. However, his loyal fanbase has got his back and are showing their support for his decision.

Rowoon’s Official Statement

FNC Entertainment issued an official statement

“Hello, this is FNC Entertainment. This is an announcement regarding SF9’s activities. SF9 debuted in 2016 and has been an artist for us for seven years. Their first contracts expired on September 18. SF9 plans to make another leap forward as artists as an eight-member group, excluding Rowoon. The members have renewed their contracts with the company. Rowoon will focus on his acting and other personal activities. Rowoon will always remain the ninth member of SF9 and the rest of the members will support each other and do their best in their own ways so that they can show a good performance to the fans. Please give both SF9 and Rowoon lots of support and interest. Thank you.”

Rowoon’s Heartfelt Note For Fans

After FNC Entertainment issued an official statement Rowoon penned a handwritten letter to his fans on SF9’s official fan cafe A netizen took to X and shared his handwritten wrote .



According to a report by Soompi, the translation goes:

“Hello, this is Rowoon. I think I thought a lot about what words to start with. It honestly also feels a bit scary to write for the first time in so long. I think I’ve become slightly more familiar with being more strict on myself while taking on scheduled activities and taking on new challenges.

There was also frustration in not being able to solve big or small misunderstandings one by one, and while thinking that one day my sincerity would be delivered, the days passed by while I focused on the work I immediately needed to do. Of course, I understand that I may receive as much hate as I’ve received interest and support, but I guess I’m a little soft. Depending on the occasion, you need to have courage to face and deny a misunderstanding when it arises, but the past days I was always busy hiding. I sincerely apologize if there are fans who were hurt and felt upset at my complacent attitude,

If you felt unfamiliarity with how I changed, you must have also definitely felt upset that I hid away. I sincerely apologize. I participated in scheduled activities with a grateful heart for each and every precious memory during the past seven years. I’m only filled with gratitude as I’m writing [this letter] while looking back on my life. This is also thanks to everyone.”

This year, I am 27, and I want to take on a new challenge.I really didn’t know at all how to say this or where and how I should start speaking, but I want to take the courage to convey that I want to take on a new challenge. Please keep watch so that 27-year-old Kim Seok Woo (Rowoon’s real name) can live a life that he can be responsible for.I will be exactly as how everyone remembers.I am grateful to everyone. I would be grateful if you keep watch over me with affection.”

Rowoon’s Apology Leaves Fans in Shock

As soon as Rowoon announced his exit fans came out to support him one user commented on Instagram, “Like countless of others, cheering you on as you take on new challenges. Hang in there until this wave of hardship subsides.” another fan commented, “I wish u all the best for your future projects!! I’m so proud of the amazing person that you are!! Fighting!!”.

“Thank you for these 7 years in the Rowoon group, I will continue to support you, I love you,” a fan wrote. Another fan commented, “I read the interview. I cried! I hope everything goes well for you in the future! And know that many people love and support you! I wish you happiness! #rowoon”.

“This is your life and your choices, don’t pay attention to what others say and live however you like. I believe in you and support you” fan wrote. Another fan added,”I’m glad you choose your path, wishing you all the success. Thank you for your hard work thru all these years, you will get only stronger.”

