RRKPK: Sara Ali Khan Reunites With Her ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Romantic-Comedy- See PICS

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh twinned in shimmery-black outfits as the duo reunited for a thumping dance number in Rocky Aur Rani ki Premi Kahaani.

Sara Ali Khan recently had a cameo appearence in Karan Johar’s latest romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The actress had a mini reunion with her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh for the same. Well, fans are already loving Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s tremendous performance and sizzling chemistry in RRKPK, and now Sara who is grabbing the spotlight with her surprise cameo in the film.

Sara and Ranveer will appear together for the club number Heartthob. The actress announced this exciting news on Saturday as she shared bundle of pictures on social media. The duo shake a leg together in matching black shimmery outfits. Sara wrote in the caption “Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky. Dahadte raho,” and also added fire and lion emojis. Ranveer commented with heart emojis on the post.

Fans are going gaga over Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh chemistry. Reacting to her post, one user wrote ‘Wow, we just can’t wait’, another user commented ‘The unexpected-cameo and we are loving it’. One fan wrote ‘Nailed the appearance sister’.

Sara Ali Khan Shares BTS Pics With Ranveer Singh From RRKPK Cameo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Ranveer Singh was one of the first leading men Sara was paired with when she made her debut in 2018. She played the leading lady in Rohit Shetty’s cop comedy Simmba, where Ranveer played the character of a Goa police officer. Now, Sara has done a cameo in Karan’s new directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, by reuniting with her Simmba co-star. Apart from her, actresses, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday will also make cameo appearances in the dance number with Ranveer Singh.

Talking about RRKPK, the film also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. RRKPK also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film received majorly positive reviews from all and is also doing well at the Box office.

